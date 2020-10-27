Feyen Zylstra appoints VP of people and culture

Grand Rapids-based industrial technology and electrical firm Feyen Zylstra hired Maureen Walsh as vice president of people and culture.

Walsh will be responsible for leading Feyen Zylstra’s people services team while implementing and advancing strategies around attracting, retaining and developing people and culture.

She also will oversee talent development, performance management and cultural leadership across all FZ’s locations.

“Continuing to develop FZ’s people and culture is one of our top priorities as we work toward producing great business results and having a positive impact on our communities,” said Nate Koetje, CEO at FZ. “Maureen stood out as the right person with the right fit and drive to lead these initiatives. Her diverse background and proven track record demonstrate that she understands both the language of HR and the language of business.”

Walsh comes to FZ with over 20 years of experience in human resources, communications and learning and training development. She has experience working for established organizations like U.S. Cellular, Aquinas College, Bissell Homecare and, most recently, Grand Valley State University.