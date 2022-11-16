Feyen Zylstra sells industrial tech division to ATS Global

An electrical solutions provider recently sold its industrial technology division to place more focused on its legacy services.

Grand Rapids-based Feyen Zylstra (FZ) last week said the division was acquired by Netherlands-based ATS Global, an international smart digital transformation company which also has a Michigan headquarters.

The transaction was confirmed in early October, with the full transition to be in effect Jan. 1, 2023.

With this acquisition, FZ’s industrial technology team members will transfer to ATS together with the company’s industrial tech center in Walker and its North Carolina office.

The company’s legacy service offering, electrical solutions, is not impacted as a result of the acquisition; rather, the company said it intends to place more focus on those offerings.

“At our core, FZ is an electrical solutions company, so we are excited to continue to focus on and strengthen these services to serve our customers in 2023 and beyond,” said Feyen Zylstra CEO Nate Koetje. “We found a wonderful partner with ATS and believe their culture and people-first approach will be a good fit for our customers and employees.”

According to Koetje, the deal with ATS is the culmination of a five-year process by FZ to find its place in the Industry 4.0 landscape and its decision to maintain a successful trajectory for both electrical and industrial tech solutions.

ATS was identified as a potential partner for the industrial tech division, and ATS Global CEO Kevin Partington emphasized the two companies’ shared values and partnerships in light of the deal.

“FZ’s industrial tech division was the match we were looking for, with like-minded technical experts, a leadership team that shares our ambition for growth in the U.S. and, most importantly, full alignment on our culture of people and customer centricity,” Partington said. “With our shared ecosystem of existing partners such as Inductive Automation, Microsoft, Kepware and ABB, there’ll be a fast realization of added value that we can provide to our existing and potential customers.”

Partington also noted the benefits for ATS’s international customers with the added support of FZ’s industrial tech division.

Founded in 1980, Feyen Zylstra is a provider of solutions in the electrical and industrial spaces. The company moved into its Walker facility in 2019 and expanded into North Carolina through the acquisition of Dynics Services Group in 2021.

ATS Global affects smart digital transformation through manufacturing IT, automation and controls, product lifecycle management and manufacturing execution system /manufacturing operations management with more than 1,400 employees worldwide.

The company has operated in the U.S. for the past two decades serving customers in the automotive, aerospace, food, beverage and life sciences industries and said it was looking to grow its footprint in North America.