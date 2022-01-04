Gentex partners with eSight to develop mobile electronic eyewear

Gentex is partnering with a vision enhancement technology provider on an offering designed to help people with visual impairments.

Zeeland-based Gentex (Nasdaq: GNTX) said Monday, Jan. 3, it is partnering with eSight to develop and manufacture the next generation of mobile electronic eyewear.

Gentex is a technology company and supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries. It is best known for supplying nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

Founded in 2006, eSight is a developer of a wearable assistive technology that allows people living with visual impairment to stay on the go while performing the tasks of daily living. The all-in-one medical device improves functional vision for people with more than 20 different eye conditions, often allowing users to achieve visual acuity of 20/20. The company’s eyewear, which currently is in its fourth iteration, combines a high-definition camera, proprietary algorithms and processing tech to capture and project real-time video onto two high-resolution, near-to-eye screens for full binocular vision.

Gentex plans to use its expertise in digital vision, software development and industrial design to help eSight develop the next generation of eyewear, with a focus on reducing device size, enhancing its form factor and optimizing overall system performance.

“For decades, we’ve used our vision-related capabilities to deliver automotive products that enhance driving safety,” said Neil Boehm, Gentex vice president of engineering and CTO. “We look forward to putting these same competencies to use with eSight as we join forces to help overcome vision loss from macular degeneration and other vision-related challenges.”

Brian McCollum, eSight’s chief commercial officer, said the device can “change lives and improve the quality of life for the millions of people around the world who live with low vision.”

“By harnessing Gentex’s expertise in digital vision technologies, we hope to make our vision enhancement platform even more functional and accessible,” he said.

This and other Gentex partnerships will be highlighted in an Innovation Lab at Gentex’s booth at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, which runs Wednesday, Jan. 5, through Friday, Jan. 7, in Las Vegas.