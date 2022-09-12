Grand Rapids among best cities for tech careers

A financial news site recognized Grand Rapids as one of the best cities to start a career in technology.

According to Yahoo Finance, Grand Rapids spent the past decade evolving into what will be “the most significant tech cluster in the Midwest by 2031.” Currently, it is estimated that 5% of the economy and 5% of the jobs in Grand Rapids are part of the tech industry.

This was reported just a few days before The Right Place announced its 10-year technology strategy that aims to position Grand Rapids as a tech hub by creating 20,000 new jobs in the sector and growing the sector to 10% of regional employment.

The Yahoo Finance article highlighted Medical Mile and the region’s manufacturing industry as key factors for its recognition.

According to the article, the tech industry is straying from California’s Silicon Valley due to remote work and high costs for Bay Area housing. While established tech hubs such as Austin, Texas and Denver could fill the void, housing costs have shot up in those areas as well.

Cities like Grand Rapids allow workers in the industry to “live better for less,” also contributing to the city’s ranking.

Yahoo Finance also recognized Huntsville, Alabama; Hartford, Connecticut; and North Carolina’s Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area as the best emerging tech hubs.