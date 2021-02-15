Grand Rapids Public Library offers hotspot lending program

Grand Rapids Public Library cardholders now have access to free and unlimited internet, courtesy of a hotspot lending program funded by a grant from the Wege Foundation.

Patrons will be able to use their Wi-Fi-enabled device, such as a phone, tablet or laptop, at hotspots that are available at all GRPL locations and can be checked out for 21 days. The hotspots allow for up to 15 devices to be connected to it at the same time.

“Access to reliable internet service is a struggle for many,” GRPL Director John McNaughton said. “Our goal with this program is to bridge the growing technology gap that has come into focus as more people work and learn from home.”

Cardholders can place holds on hotspots and can renew the check out if there are no holds on it. When picking up a hotspot, patrons must be 18 or older, have a valid GRPL library card and show a current photo ID with proof of address.

For more information, visit grpl.org/hotspot or call (616) 988-5400.