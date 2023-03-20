Grand Rapids telecom consultant merges with international software developer

A Grand Rapids-based, woman-owned telecommunications consulting firm has merged with an international software developer to expand its products and services to a broader client base.

CBI Telecommunications Inc. (CBI) has completed a 49-percent stock sale to Paris, France-based software provider Saaswedo, company officials announced last week. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

The deal structure allows CBI to retain its certified woman-owned business status, as the majority of the company’s stock remains with owner and CEO Denise Booms-Pepin. CBI also will retain all of its current staff under the deal.

Leadership from both companies said the strategic move is aimed at expanding products and services to a broader client base.

“With Saaswedo, it gives us more of a global offering when it comes to doing professional services,” Booms-Pepin said.

Founded in 1991, CBI provides telecom expense management solutions for clients, including auditing, optimization, mobility management and project management.

Booms-Pepin said she looks forward to expanding those services through Saaswedo’s Europe-based consultants and implementing Saaswedo’s technology and services locally, such as the company’s methodology for analyzing the carbon footprint of digital equipment.

Booms-Pepin said the deal was several years in the making after she first made a connection with Saaswedo executives. As Booms-Pepin reflected on the future of her business, she said Saaswedo “checks all the right boxes” for what she wanted in a business partner.

“What was incredibly important to me is that if I was going to bring in any type of partnership or do anything else long-term, I would want to do it the same way that I’ve always ran the business,” Booms-Pepin told the Business Journal. “I had offers that maybe were more lucrative because they didn’t involve a foreign country and some of those complexities, but in order for me to check all of the boxes, Saaswedo has been the very best choice.”

Christian Cor and Gilles Mezari, associate directors at Saaswedo, agreed that the deal will bring strategic benefits to both companies.

“The United States is a particularly attractive reference market in which we will be investing heavily,” Cor and Mezari said in a statement. “The expertise of the CBI Telecommunications teams is a structuring element that will enable us to accelerate rapidly by relying on committed talent.”

Wayne, Pennsylvania-based investment banking firm Falcon Capital Partners LLC served as CBI’s adviser on the deal.