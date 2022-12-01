Grand Ventures invests in content management platform

A local venture capital firm has invested in a tech startup also based in West Michigan.

Grand Rapids-based Grand Ventures recently participated in a $4.7 million seed funding round for Payload CMS, a headless content management system (CMS) and application framework.

Payload’s headless CMS is aimed specifically at developers with its code-first offering. As opposed to traditional CMS, a headless interface makes content accessible for display on any device without a built-in, front-end or presentation layer.

According to Grand Ventures, the decision to invest was attributed to Payload’s developer-centric approach and the platform’s growing popularity over the past six months.

Payload was founded by James Mikrut, Dan Ribbens and Elliot DeNolf. The platform officially launched for public use in early 2021.

“Payload is positioned to become the CMS of choice for anybody prioritizing a developer-centric approach to multichannel content management,” said Nathan Owen, general partner at Grand Ventures. “We are excited to be investing behind James and the entire Payload team to help them drive the next wave of API-driven infrastructure for content management.”

Grand Ventures participated in Payload’s seed round along with Gradient Ventures (Google’s early-stage VC fund), MongoDB Ventures, Exceptional Capital and other notable angel investors.

The platform also received $500,000 from Y Combinator earlier this year, gaining acceptance into the accelerator’s intensive three-month program that culminated in a demo day with pitch opportunities.