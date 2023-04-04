How Acrisure grew sales and efficiencies using in-house AI engines

GRAND RAPIDS — Acrisure’s technology just keeps getting faster, better and smarter.
After the Grand Rapids-based global insurance brokerage acquired Pittsburgh-based Tulco LLC’s insurance practice in 2020, it also hired Tulco’s artificial intelligence architect and set itself up for a rapid tech transformation that’s starting to pay dividends in sales and productivity.
Chair and CEO Greg Williams co-founded Acrisure in 2005 and has since grown it into a top global brokerage and financial technology company.
The firm generated about $4.1 billion in 2022 revenue, up from $38 million in 2014. It has 1,000 locations in 21 countries. In late May, Acrisure reported its valuation at $23 billion, firmly positioning the firm among the largest and most valuable private companies headquartered in the state.
