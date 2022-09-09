Inaugural Tech Week GR to highlight local industry

A multiday event will showcase the region’s vibrant tech community.

The city of Grand Rapids, The Right Place, Start Garden, Spartan Innovations and additional partners plan to host the first Tech Week Grand Rapids Sept. 21-24.

Events will take place across downtown Grand Rapids and feature hands-on tech exhibits, pitch competitions, discussion panels and networking opportunities.

Attendees can enjoy brunch, Start Garden’s Demo Day, happy hours and various expos and showcases as part of the Confluence innovation festival.

The event is part of a newly created 10-year strategy to transform Grand Rapids into a tech hub for the Midwest, as outlined in a recent report from The Right Place.

The goal of this event is to kickstart conversations about the region’s technology landscape.

“We here in West Michigan have to start telling our story better,” said Jennifer Wangler, vice president of technology at The Right Place and executive director of The Technology Council of West Michigan. “We wanted to put on an experience to highlight all the technology companies and emerging technologies right here in West Michigan.”

Tech Week is a free experience, though registration is required for some of the events.

More information and registration are here.