Industrial tech firm expands to North Carolina with acquisition

Grand Rapids-based Feyen Zylstra announced it acquired Dynics Services Group, the North Carolina-based engineering division of Ann Arbor’s Dynics Inc.

Additionally, Dynics acquired Endeavor, Feyen Zylstra’s Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software application.

The deal was completed Jan. 6. Terms were not disclosed.

The two firms that have maintained a working partnership for years, and the recent deal will bolster Feyen Zylstra’s physical presence in the southeastern United States — it already maintains offices in Charleston, South Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee, — and will strengthen its workforce with the addition of Dynic’s 10 Charlotte, North Carolina-area engineers.

The focus of these engineers will be to support customers with automation, controls, manufacturing IT systems, networking infrastructure and security. Conversely, this move allows Dynics Inc. to continue focusing on providing software and hardware solutions.

Clients of both firms were informed of the transaction by company leaders. Both companies believe the move will help their respective clients, as both firms maintain shared values, customer-first commitment and deep application expertise.

“Feyen Zylstra is excited to continue its rapid expansion in the southeastern part of the country with the addition of these incredibly talented engineers,” said Ryan Cahalane, president of the Feyen Zylstra’s industrial tech division. “The two firms have a solid working history, so integration should be seamless, resulting in immediate benefit to our clients.”

Dynics Inc. leadership believes its customers will benefit from Feyen Zylstra’s expertise in electrical service, audiovisual, cabling infrastructure and building automation systems while also seeing immediate value from the addition of Endeavor to its portfolio.

“Adding this cloud-based application will complement the current hardware and software solutions we provide our customers, so we’re excited to begin incorporating Endeavor into our product mix,” said Ed Gatt, president of Dynics Inc. “We believe this deal to synthesize our core capabilities while leveraging FZ’s services will have an immediate impact for our clients.”

With the addition of the engineers and office space, Feyen Zylstra now employs more than 550 people across six offices in four states.