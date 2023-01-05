Iris Technology debuts new AI platform

A Grand Rapids-based technology startup unveiled a new platform using artificial intelligence.

Iris Technology on Thursday, Jan. 5, debuted webAI, a platform offering a new approach to computer vision models with less data and faster deployment. The platform was developed around the company’s proprietary Deep Detection architecture.

According to the Iris team, webAI has a user-friendly interface which allows all developers — not just AI or machine learning (ML) experts — to build accurate computer vision models.

“Most AI platforms today are built around the assumption that Big Data is the answer to the world’s problems,” said David Stout, co-CEO of Iris Technology and the creator of webAI. “WebAI throws that assumption out the window. Our fundamentally different approach envisions a world where practically any developer, regardless of their budget or past experience with artificial intelligence, can train, deploy and iterate an AI model quickly and cost-effectively.”

Specifically, webAI requires one-fifth of the data and one-third of the training time for deployment compared to standard platforms, according to the Iris team. WebAI allows developers and enterprises to build models and prototypes quickly at no cost before engaging in an enterprise license.

“Enterprises are investing billions of dollars in artificial intelligence expertise, computing infrastructure and data acquisition/curation to fuel traditional AI experiments that have about a 13% chance of ever being deployed,” said James Meeks, co-CEO of Iris. “WebAI’s novel architecture and simple interface enable rapid prototyping and iteration.”

In addition, webAI embodies an intentional approach to intellectual property protection and data privacy. WebAI customers do not need to cede ownership of their data to use the platform, and their data is inaccessible by Iris.

Iris opened early access to webAI for 200 users on Jan. 5. Prior to its public launch, webAI’s technology was already piloted in a variety of computer vision applications across several industries, including health care, transportation, retail and logistics, and archaeology.

“The possibilities for artificial intelligence to deliver transformative results with a small amount of unstructured data are practically endless,” Stout said. “WebAI eliminates the barriers to entry for smaller organizations and removes roadblocks that have kept even the most well-resourced companies from seeing success in their AI projects.”

The new platform is part of Iris’ mission to build the critical infrastructure for democratized and decentralized AI. The startup was founded in Grand Rapids in 2020.

More information about webAI is here.