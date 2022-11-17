Local startup enters partnership with Lionsgate

A Michigan-based shareholder loyalty platform formed a partnership with a global entertainment company.

Tiicker, the app launched by Lambert founder and CEO Jeff Lambert that connects public companies to their shareholders with perks and incentives, on Monday, Nov. 14, announced the new Shareholder Red Carpet Rewards program with Lionsgate.

Through the program, Lionsgate now offers verified shareholders a variety of perks under the tiered rewards structure in the Tiicker app. Perks include limited-edition commemorative certificates, a 50% discount on a full-year subscription to the global streaming platform Starz, discounts on movie tickets and discounts on a range of Lionsgate events, experiences and merchandise.

According to Lambert, this partnership is a unique offering for both parties and a key growth opportunity for Tiicker.

“It’s the most comprehensive shareholder rewards program ever introduced by a public company,” Lambert said. “It’s also the biggest and most custom program that Tiicker has ever done, and it’s an exciting opportunity for us and, we think, the beginning of a whole lot more momentum … I think Lionsgate is the blockbuster win that we have been searching for.”

Lambert said Lionsgate initially contacted Tiicker and asked to create a custom shareholder rewards program with a goal of connecting more with its fanbase.

“Lionsgate’s Vice Chairman Michael Burns reached out to us with this idea of who better to own Lionsgate stock than their subscribers and fans?” Lambert said. “They have 26 million subscribers and millions of fans of their movies like ‘The Hunger Games’ and the ‘Twilight’ saga and ‘John Wick,’ so how do they convert those individual fans into individual investors?”

With Monday’s launch, Lionsgate shareholders now can access rewards immediately by creating a Tiicker account connected to their brokerage account, verifying their stock ownership. Those who purchase stock going forward can qualify for rewards within the next two weeks to 30 days.

In addition to the perks, Lionsgate and its retail investors now will be able to communicate and directly interact with shareholders on the platform.

Jenefer Brown, executive vice president and head of global products and experiences at Lionsgate, said the program is a great opportunity for the company to provide lasting value.

“It is a ground-breaking way of connecting with retail shareholders, while continuing to grow the worlds of our biggest brands with consumers around the globe,” Brown said.

Terms of the partnership were negotiated by Brown and Eva Feder, senior vice president of business and legal affairs at Lionsgate.

The new rewards program launch comes as Lionsgate released its latest quarter earnings earlier this month.

The company reported an operating loss of $1.75 billion and a net loss attributable to Lionsgate shareholders of $1.81 billion, or $7.95 diluted net loss per share on its nearly 228 million common shares outstanding.