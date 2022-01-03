Michigan International Auto Show returns to DeVos Place

The 24th annual Michigan International Auto Show will be held Feb. 3-6 at DeVos Place at 303 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

Gentex Corporation will return to the Michigan International Auto Show as its presenting sponsor. The Zeeland-based automotive tech company plans to unveil its latest build in the auto show’s featured grand gallery space: a heavily modified 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Box (2LT) with a 2021 Vorsheer Extreme Overland Camper (XOC) in tow.

Gentex’s modified truck and camper combination made its national debut in early November at Specialty Equipment Market Association’s (SEMA) premier trade-only event, featuring specialty equipment manufacturing displays, in Las Vegas.

The automotive technology company was the presenting sponsor of the auto show from 2018-20, and again in 2022. The auto show was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19.

“Gentex is excited to once again sponsor the Michigan International Auto Show,” said Craig Piersma, vice president of marketing and corporate communications for Gentex. “Automotive events are slowly coming back, and we look forward to showing West Michigan our latest tech, as well as an incredible, all-new, overland-themed truck and trailer build that we recently unveiled in Las Vegas. We think it will be one of the highlights of the show.”

The featured Silverado is said to boast an “aggressive stance” from the addition of Fiberwerx carbon fiber fenders and bedsides, which are mounted to custom, Gentex-designed 20-inch Brixton Forged rims. The truck also features custom Addictive Desert Designs stealth fighter front and rear bumpers and is detailed with forged carbon fiber accents, including hood applique, exterior and interior mirror case backs, and exhaust tips.

The camper features the same overland theme and matching wrap and includes heating and air conditioning, propane stove, sink, fridge/freezer and a rooftop tent. The XOC also includes a Gentex-designed trailer camera integrated into the spare tire cap, streaming live rear video to the truck’s digital rearview mirror. Gentex also added an integrated kegerator with a reverse tap, a bottom-filled dispensing system, a custom whiskey bar and a 300-cigar humidor.

“The auto show is a great opportunity for companies like Gentex to showcase new products and technologies that their teams have created and brought to the automotive industries,” said Dawn Baker, show manager, Michigan International Auto Show. “West Michigan is making strides in creativity, technologies, development and manufacturing, and this region has greatly impacted the automotive industry. We celebrate those innovations and advancements in this annual auto show.”

The 24th annual Michigan International Auto Show is hosted by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association. The event is one of 14 consumer expositions produced by ShowSpan in Grand Rapids.

Auto show times, tickets and more information are at showspan.com/mas.