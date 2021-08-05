Michigan Software Labs moves to new home in Ada

Michigan Software Labs moved to 7471 River St. SE in Ada, across the street from the Thornapple River.

The company will hold a public celebration and open house of its new location from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 16.

Construction on the three-story building started in 2020, and this summer, employees have been able to move into their new space on the building’s second floor. Several years of steady growth led to the need for a new home for the Ada-based software consulting company.

“We love the area but simply outgrew our previous location in Ada,” said Mark Johnson, Michigan Software Labs co-founder. “From the nearby parks and river to the great restaurants and stores, Ada has so much to offer, and we wanted to continue to be part of this area in the future.”

Michigan Software Labs currently has around 40 employees and is looking to add to its staff in its new location, which can accommodate up to 75 team members. Currently, employees are working in the office three days a week, and the new space allows them to spread out as they return to in-office work.

“The continued growth and development in Ada make this a perfect place for us to call home,” said Josh Hulst, Michigan Software Labs co-founder. “Not only do our current employees love working here, but our out-of-town clients and potential future employees are impressed by what they see when they visit.”

The first floor of the 16,500-square-foot building is under construction to become home to a new Latin-infused restaurant from the owners of Luna. First Companies Inc. served as the construction manager for the building, and Integrated Architecture contributed interior design and architecture services.