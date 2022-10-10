Mobile Defenders acquired by competitor

A local supplier of wholesale cell phone replacement parts has been acquired by a Virginia-based company in the same industry.

Grand Rapids-based Mobile Defenders last month said it joined with MobileSentrix, a move which combines the knowledge and expertise of two leading mobile replacement part suppliers, according to Mobile Defenders.

Jordan Notenbaum, co-founder and CEO of Mobile Defenders, said the company had been considering an exit strategy and decided to pitch the idea to MobileSentrix.

“We’ve been in the phone repair business since 2011, and we were talking about a change,” Notenbaum said. “I thought the best possible solution, or buyer, would be our biggest competitor, which was MobileSentrix.”

Notenbaum flew to Virginia earlier this year, and the two companies worked out a transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Now, the combined buying power of both companies will be leveraged to drive down prices, improve quality and contribute to a better customer experience. Mobile Defenders’ manufacturer relationships and offerings will be a key addition to MobileSentrix.

“It’s a win for our customers,” Notenbaum said.

At this time, both company’s websites will continue to operate concurrently, but Notenbaum expects some consolidation to take place eventually.

He also said the MobileSentrix team will retain all employees of Mobile Defenders and has taken over the lease for the company’s new shared facility with eduPARTS.

EduPARTS now has split off from parent company Mobile Defenders as part of the transaction but will continue to remain in the new facility, according to Notenbaum.

He acknowledged the Mobile Defenders employees’ dedication and the growth mindset of fellow co-founders Garry VonMyhr and Steve Barnes as part of this transition, along with Merrymeeting Inc. and Assurant Inc. for their support and investments.