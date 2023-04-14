New CEO leading I.T. provider US Signal through next growth phase

Daniel Watts worked his way up from “the most entry-level position you could get” in telecommunications in the late 1990s to now lead a multi-state I.T. solutions provider, data center operator and fiber network owner.

Watts was recently named CEO of Grand Rapids-based US Signal Co. LLC, which operates a 9,500-mile fiber network and eight data centers across nine states in the upper Midwest.

He succeeds former owner, chairperson and CEO Richard Postma, who left the company in February after US Signal was acquired by global investment manager Igneo Infrastructure Partners.

Founded in 2001, US Signal offers network, data center, connectivity and cloud services to enterprise customers and large national telecommunication carriers.

Watts joined US Signal after serving in various leadership and operations roles at telecom companies such as Segra, TSAChoice Inc. and Windstream.

He recently spoke with the Business Journal about his two decades of experience in telecommunications, why Grand Rapids is positioned to be a Midwest tech hub, and how he plans to lead US Signal’s next growth phase under new ownership.

How did you get into the telecommunications industry?

I started in the industry in 1999 when I exited the military. I had joined the military out of high school and served as an air traffic controller for five years in the Army. When I got out, I met a gentleman who worked at a telecommunications company at the time. I was trying to determine what my next steps in life were going to be and this opportunity presented itself to get to meet some folks in that industry. I had a discussion with someone who then became my first boss, and I owe her a lot because she took a chance on me when I was a young kid with no experience. She hired me into the most entry-level position you could get in our space, which is a call center analyst or a call center technician. So I started in the network operations center for a company called US Select back in 1999, and I’ve been in the industry ever since.

What appealed to you about this new role at US Signal?

I was really drawn to not only what I’d heard about the team and the way that we interact with our customers and the customer focus — all of those things resonate deeply with me — but also just the innovation that US Signal been able to exhibit through our cloud services, our data centers, and then the fiber footprint that we have that stretches across multiple states. I love the look of the company, the rich history, the great teams that are in place, the way that we focus on our customers, and I really like the unique position that US Signal has in the market from a very innovative perspective with the cloud side of the business combined with the fiber footprint.

What are your priorities for the company as CEO?

What we want to do is continue to grow. We serve a multi-state footprint now, and we’d like to see that continue to grow across the U.S. We’re in a growth phase. We’d like to hire new teammates to add to the team as we make our way forward and to continue to evolve a very innovative product set that really is resonating with a lot of the customers that we serve and the partners that we serve. From a leadership perspective, I think my job is to ensure that we have good strategic vision. And at that point, once you’ve set your strategic intent and everyone knows what the operating imperatives are, my goal is to help make sure that I serve my teammates, that I help remove hurdles, and that I do everything I can to make sure we’re providing stellar service and support and innovative technology to our customers.

With the ever-evolving tech landscape, what trends or relevant issues are you seeing customers grapple with right now?

In today’s world, the cloud is a bit of an ambiguous term, but a lot of organizations are trying to decide where they want to have their cloud or their applications that drive their business. Do they want to have their own servers and their own applications in a data center or in their network? Do they want to have those in a cloud? Or do they want to have those in a public cloud? Most customers we find today are placing their workloads in a distributed way across multiple clouds. And a lot of that is driven by the fact that today, not everybody is working in the same building anymore. Some folks are at home, some folks are in the office. You really have to re-engineer and rethink the way that you distribute your workloads, how you make them accessible to your employees, and how you make sure that they’re consistently available for all of your employees, regardless of their location. I think we’re uniquely positioned to help businesses solve that problem.

What do you think about Grand Rapids’ potential to become a tech hub?

I am the new guy in town, but I’ll tell you Grand Rapids reminds me a lot of where I’m from. I come from an area that’s starting to emerge as a tech hub in North Carolina, and there are several pockets like Raleigh and Charlotte and even Asheville in North Carolina that have emerging tech scenes. Greenville, S.C., is the same. So Grand Rapids reminds me a lot of that. I think the capability to draw talent into a city like this — young talent or folks that are trying to think about transitioning their career — makes it a really great opportunity to transform (Grand Rapids) into a tech hub. It feels like that’s happening. I’ll learn more about that in the weeks ahead, but as I see that in pockets across the nation, I do feel like Grand Rapids is a great place and has the right kind of climate and opportunity and excitement to create that. And we’d love for US Signal to be a large part of that tech innovation for the city.

What do you find to be the most rewarding aspect of working in the telecommunications industry?

For me, if you think about what we do on a day in and day out basis, we provide an essential service that can have a big impact. This was really highlighted during the pandemic and now with the way telemedicine works today, the way that we all engage and work with one another, the way that we communicate with our families — it’s all driven off the technology that we provide. When I think about it from that perspective, it gives me great pride to have been able to spend a career and continue my career in an area that’s able to give back to people and communities like that.