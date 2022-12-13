New X-Rite devices to help supply chain consistency

A color science and technology company recently introduced a new set of products.

Kentwood-based X-Rite last week released the new Ci7830 and Ci7630 reflectance benchtop spectrophotometers — precision measurement tools ideal for sharing and coordinating color-critical values for textiles, paint and coatings, plastics, building materials and home goods.

According to the company, the instruments are designed to provide manufacturers a precise and affordable way to ensure color consistency and quality across the supply chain.

“Many brands require their supply chain partners to leverage digital color workflows and submit color data for approvals rather than a physical sample in order to reduce waste and rework and to decrease global footprints,” said Matt Adby, product management director at X-Rite. “With the Ci7830 and Ci7630, we are able to offer customers a range of connected color solutions to fit their unique application requirements, brand specifications and budgets.”

The two instruments are intended to help manufacturers maximize productivity and uptime in addition to improving sustainability efforts.

The Ci7830 offers high inter-instrument agreement in terms of how close two or more devices read the same color, allowing users to meet tight color tolerances. The Ci7630 is a mid-range device meant for manufacturers with less demanding tolerances.

According to X-Rite, both products bring a strong level of reliability and traceability to the digital color workflow through additional features such as internal sensors to report humidity and temperature.

The Ci7830 and Ci7630 spectrophotometers also integrate with other X-Rite software.