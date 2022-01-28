OST acquires Stratum Technology

A Grand Rapids-based digital and IT consultancy firm acquired a Texas-based cloud services provider.

Open System Technologies (OST) recently acquired Stratum Technologies, a Microsoft Gold and Azure Expert and Managed Services Provider (MSP) partner.

The acquisition expands OST’s cloud services capabilities by combining Stratum’s technical expertise and certifications in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft, which will provide better access to support, experience and expertise for clients.

“For 25 years, OST has walked alongside clients to architect, build and manage how and where technology runs,” said Meredith Bronk, president and CEO, OST. “The acquisition of Stratum Technology is a reflection of rapid acceleration in this space and ensures that OST continues to drive meaningful and valuable outcomes for our clients.”

According to OST, the acquisition pairs two experts in Microsoft Cloud for health care, giving the company a stronger position as a partner for health care software company Epic and its cloud implementations in the U.S.

OST continues to seek partnerships to enhance its capabilities and promote its company culture, and the company said Stratum is a perfect match.

“Stratum has been a market leader in cloud integration and managed services for the past six years,” said Ryan Trimberger, co-founder and CEO, Stratum. “Our customers had an appetite for other services that were outside of our core business, and we found OST to be the perfect fit both technically and culturally for our employees and customers. This acquisition with OST is a strategic move to better serve our customers as demand grows for cloud, IoT, health care-focused cloud deployments and managed services.”