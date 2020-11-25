Pro-Vision partnership provides internet connectivity, video recording solutions for school buses

Pro-Vision Video Systems of Byron Center announced it partnered with Kajeet, an IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions company, to provide internet connectivity and video recording solutions for school buses.

Through this partnership, schools can connect Pro-Vision school bus video recording systems to the Kajeet SmartBus Wi-Fi solution to perform actions like live video review, hands-free remote video upload, automatic system updates and system health monitoring.

Pro-Vision school bus products like the 900 Series Hybrid HD DVR System and the HD Dual-Lens Stop-Arm Camera enhance the safety of students by preventing accidents and capturing incident video.

“We are proud to partner with Kajeet to provide a packaged solution that ensures students are both protected on the school bus and have dependable internet access, especially during this unprecedented time,” said Corey Mathews, director of the transit division at Pro-Vision. “This partnership is great news for schools that are looking to keep their students safe and connected.”

Kajeet’s SmartBus Wi-Fi solution is built on its IoT management platform, Sentinel, which is compatible with all major North American wireless networks and enables controlled and reliable Wi-Fi access.

Up to 65 students can connect at one time, making it ideal for daily bus routes, athletic buses, field trips, mobile STEM labs and bookmobiles. Amid school closures, Wi-Fi-equipped buses also are being parked in school parking lots, neighborhoods, apartment complexes and mobile home parks to create community hotspots for students.

“We’re excited to partner with Pro-Vision to deliver a first-of-its-kind fully connected bus to students,” said Michael Flood, senior vice president of strategy at Kajeet. “Sentinel’s open API platform was intentionally designed to support strategic partnerships such as this one, and we look forward to working closely with Pro-Vision to deliver a safe and connected environment for students.”

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions for students, enterprises, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers.