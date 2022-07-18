Ride YourWay partners with MUVE on transportation solution

A new partnership offers an accessible transportation opportunity for West Michigan.

Grand Rapids-based Ride YourWay, a wheelchair and ambulatory transportation provider, collaborated with the Canadian technology startup MUVE on a mobile app for on-demand rides.

The collaboration creates a mobility ecosystem that will enable people in Kent County to book on-demand and fixed-route accessible transportation.

“Our relationship with MUVE lets us now offer user-friendly e-reservations using the Go MUVE app, further supporting the communities we serve,” said Thomas Sikkema, founder and CEO of Ride YourWay. “MUVE’s tech has enabled Ride YourWay to provide elevated mobility standards for Kent County by improving access to transportation solutions for people of all abilities.”

MUVE’s mobility ecosystem suite includes dispatch mapping, real-time information driver updates, rider on-demand bookings and fixed route scheduling.

In addition to ride reservation services, the Go MUVE app includes a “tagging” feature enabling users to identify various levels of accessibility within their community.

“This feature lets users tag events, businesses, facilities and public areas by answering a few simple questions related to mobility and accessibility, further enriching the value of the platform for Kent County,” said Peter Grande, co-founder of MUVE.

Last month, the app was released in Washtenaw County in Michigan as part of a collaboration with the Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express.

The platform now is available in Kent County for iOS and Android users.

“Ride YourWay’s mission is to ‘remove the barriers in a world that prevent people from living their best life,’ and we’re excited to be further supporting this with the new services that MUVE’s technology provides,” Sikkema said.