SalesPad changes name to Cavallo, launches new product

SalesPad, a technology company providing on-premises and cloud solutions specifically for midmarket distributors, announced it rebranded to Cavallo.

Along with the brand launch, the company introduced its distribution cloud platform to better assist clients to be economically competitive.

“The distribution industry has changed more in the past five years than it had in the previous 20 and the pace of change is accelerating. Since our founding, we have helped our customers achieve dramatic operational and financial gains by providing tools that just work for distribution,” said Michael Biwer, CEO of Cavallo. “As we listened to our customers considering a move to the cloud, it was clear that today’s leading ERP and CRM providers were not meeting distributor-specific needs.”

Cavallo Distribution Cloud will be released in early Q4 2021 with an initial focus on distributors running or considering the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP. Leveraging the company’s new unified ERP framework, Cavallo will quickly expand Distribution Cloud into other ERP ecosystems.

“Our new distribution cloud platform raises the bar for those customers ready to move to the cloud,” said Matt Abbott, chief strategy officer of Cavallo. “That said, we recognize that many distributors prefer to keep their infrastructure on-premises for the foreseeable future. With the promise to meet distributors wherever they are in their digital journey, Cavallo will continue to invest heavily in our flagship on-premises platform while providing multiple paths to the cloud for companies with varying time horizons and risk profiles.”