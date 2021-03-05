SalesPad launches latest version of SalesPad Desktop with integrated Square payments

Distribution software company SalesPad announced the release of SalesPad Desktop 5.2, which features integration with payment processor Square.

The upgrade makes it easier for distribution professionals to access analytics and run reports and includes updates to product navigation engineered to be more user-friendly.

SalesPad Software Product Manager Alex Schelhaas said Version 5.2 was designed to modernize the product’s interface and offerings and to reduce users’ time to insight by improving reporting capabilities across several features.

“This release is really focused on strategic integrations with systems that truly meet our customers’ needs,” Schelhaas said. “Square is well positioned to help distributors process payments, which opens the door into a large suite of their products, and SalesPad’s batch processing is super simple with Square.”

“As businesses reopen, it’s important that they are able to meet their customers wherever they feel most comfortable, whether that’s in person or online,” said Leher Pathak, product marketing manager at Square. “Leveraging Square Terminal API and Square’s Online Payment APIs will help achieve that goal by providing SalesPad’s customers with access to fast, safe and secure payments, regardless of channel.”

The new integration is the first step toward a longer-term goal of providing options for all customers when it comes to choosing operational solutions, Schelhaas said. SalesPad’s goal is to continue to increase the flexibility of its software, helping distributors complete their day-to-day tasks in fewer steps.

With SalesPad Desktop 5.2, the sales analysis tool now lets users save their sales data reports for reuse, eliminating the need to redesign a report each time they’re looking for updated metrics. Users can take their insights even further with newly available automated reports, checkpoints that users can add to their workflow at any interval that will send updates on their current processes.

Improvements to the user experience include a more robust menu search tool and aesthetic changes to the data collection bar-coding tool. These changes to the user interface will improve the software’s intuitiveness and reduce the cognitive load required for front-end users.