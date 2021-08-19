Service Express unveils new headquarters

Data company Service Express announced the grand opening of its new global headquarters in Grand Rapids.

At 3855 Sparks Drive SE, the building recently underwent a $3 million renovation that expanded the office to the second floor, doubling the size of the company’s existing space in the building to 80,000 square feet.

The company is retaining its previous headquarters building at 3854 Broadmoor Ave. SE and is expanding its technical center, which serves as a lab for innovation and product development.

Service Express employs more than 300 people in Grand Rapids and more than 600 nationwide. The company expects the new spaces to allow it to grow headcount by an additional 150 people in Grand Rapids.

“We’re committed to building our future out of Grand Rapids and are thrilled to move into our new global headquarters,” said Ron Alvesteffer, president and CEO of Service Express. “The COVID-19 pandemic inspired us to reevaluate our physical environment in light of our growing headcount and take stock of the tools we need to work effectively in a changing world. The result is an office designed to enhance collaboration, flexibility, technology and sustainability.”

For the renovation, the company invested in high-top tables and stools, couches and booths. It constructed spaces for private meetings, including four-person huddle rooms, hotel offices and medium and large configurable conference rooms. The new construction incorporates technology throughout, including monitors and TV displays, mobile video-conferencing carts, sound masking, and interactive reservation and map software.

“The overarching theme of our new space is flexibility,” Alvesteffer said. “With moveable partitions, mobile whiteboards and multipurpose furniture, we can pivot quickly and easily adjust to hybrid office use and other future needs. We’re also proud to have hired Grand Rapids architects and general contractors and used Michigan products wherever possible.”

The company hired Progressive AE as the architect and used First Companies as the general contractor, along with several local subcontractors.

Furniture was sourced from Grand Rapids vendors including Integrity Business Solutions and Trellis and purchased from U. S. manufacturers, including Michigan-based Enwork, Grand Rapids Chair Co., MillerKnoll (previously Herman Miller) and Trendway.

Exterior and interior signage came from Midwest Signs and 2/90 Sign Systems, respectively, and branding and additional interior signage were provided by Ohio-based Launch Creative Group.

Service Express also incorporated environmentally sustainable features like LED lighting and automation systems for both lighting and HVAC, water bottle filling stations, dishwashers to discourage single-use dishes, composting stations and compostable K-cups for coffee, hand dryers and a kitchen towel service.