Smart Vision Lights gets patent for all-in-one innovation

A designer and manufacturer of LED lighting solutions has received a patent for its latest innovation.

Norton Shores-based Smart Vision Lights recently was issued a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its new DoAll light, a flexible all-in-one solution for machine vision lighting applications.

The DoAll light combines a dome light and multiple ring light variations into one unit for illumination and inspection purposes.

According to the company, the light can be useful for robotics and other flexible automation systems.

“The DoAll doesn’t just combine six different types of machine vision lights with 32 control channels. It gives users the flexibility and advanced control they need for solving complex assembly and inspection tasks, including deep learning solutions,” said Matt Pinter, chief technology officer at Smart Vision Lights.

Initially designed to be mounted at the end of a robotic arm, the DoAll Light includes multiple ports for connecting auxiliary lights, such as spots or linear lights.

The all-in-one unit now is available in a limited release for select customers in robotics and automotive manufacturing. It is expected to be commercially available by the end of this year.

The patent is the latest addition to the Smart Vision Lights portfolio of patented lighting technology.