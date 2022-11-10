Switch expands at former Steelcase ‘Pyramid’ amid $11 billion deal to go private

GRAND RAPIDS — Switch is beginning work on a major expansion at the former Steelcase Pyramid site south of Grand Rapids.

The Las Vegas-based data storage company (NYSE: SWCH) has begun excavation at the 128-acre campus in Gaines Township, where it opened a facility in 2017.

According to site plan documents submitted to Gaines Township last year by project engineer Spicer Group Inc., Switch is building a 312,000-square-foot building separate from the Pyramid — itself several hundred thousand square feet — plus a 1,000-square-foot pump house.

