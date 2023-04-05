Tech CEO sees Grand Rapids growth as an ‘investment in our roots’

Digital and I.T. consulting firm Open Systems Technologies Inc. (OST) has selected interim president and CEO Lisa Jilek to head the company on a permanent basis.

Jilek served in the interim position for Grand Rapids-based OST — which also has offices in Minneapolis, Detroit and London — since August. She succeeds former president and CEO Meredith Bronk, who served nearly 25 years at the company.

OST was founded in 1997 in Grand Rapids and since 2012 has been a portfolio company of Kodiak, Alaska-based Koniag Inc., an Alaska Native Regional Corporation created for the benefit of more than 3,800 Alutiiq shareholders from the Kodiak Island region. Koniag has a diversified portfolio that includes companies in the government contracting, commercial I.T. and energy and water sectors, as well as real estate holdings throughout the country.

Jilek, who lives in Minnesota, joined the OST team four years ago as vice president of sales and marketing before moving into a role as chief growth officer with a focus on strategy. She recently spoke with the Business Journal about OST’s focus on helping clients adapt to new technologies, and why the company anticipates further growth in Grand Rapids, where local officials are attempting to build a Midwest tech hub.

During your career, you’ve started your own business and pivoted to corporate leadership roles. How has your journey prepared you to take on your role at OST?

I started my career at a consulting company based in Minnesota with the understanding of what it was like to work at a small business and the scrappiness that went into that, and the understanding of wearing multiple hats. It was a really great learning experience to start off in a small business and in the consulting industry. From there, I decided to go out on my own with a business partner. We started our own company (Revved Results Inc.) and really focused on the executive suite industry and helping executive suite owners and operators expand their business.

I then made a pretty big pivot into more of the corporate arena and worked at Thomson Reuters. So I went from a small business — my own business — to a 50,000-plus global organization. It was an interesting yet great learning experience in a different environment.

What originally drew you to OST?

I was enamored by the possibility of a company that has such a fantastically strong culture about employees bringing their whole selves, and it being a place where you can be present for life’s moments that matter and be in a high-growth environment that has aspirations to do big things. It was the mirroring of those two elements and a career move that just made all the sense in the world for me at the time. Now, four years later, I find myself in this huge opportunity to wear the leader hat.

As president and CEO, how do you hope to lead OST toward more growth and innovation?

OST just had its 25-year anniversary last year, and the company’s already done some pretty great things in that 25-year history. In terms of what’s next, I would say we’re really going to double down on our efforts to innovate and to bring services to market.

I want us to be a top competitor in our space. We have to remain at the forefront of our industry from a technology capability standpoint. And when I think about what that actually means to compete as a top player, it means that we have to continue to attract and retain top talent.

As economic development and business leaders launch a strategy to make Grand Rapids a tech hub, how valuable has it been for OST to invest in people and technology here?

Grand Rapids is our headquarters and it’s our biggest office from an employee standpoint. As we continue to grow, we are looking at Grand Rapids as a hub from a talent standpoint and as an investment in our roots.

Later this year, we’re planning to move into a new office that we’re super excited about. The space will serve as a collaboration and connection hub for both our team and our clients to be able to use. I think one of the important things was to have this space … be a reflection of how people want to work today — the hybrid environment, the collaboration environment and the spaces for creativity. It’ll be a reflection of that new way of working.

Many companies are still adjusting to new technology-driven ways of doing business. Why is it important for them to stay up to date?

For organizations that have been around for a while and companies that are looking to remain relevant into the future, they have to invest in their digital experiences, whether that’s building digital products or creating digital services that are tied to their products or creating a digital buying experience.

The pandemic has accelerated investment in digital and businesses needing to go digital. Now that we’re a number of years in, not only is there an expectation that consumers have to have things be digital, but then from a business-to-business standpoint … they’ve got a ton of back-end systems, tools, processes and infrastructure that they need to accelerate.

How does OST help clients adapt to emerging technologies?

For companies that need infrastructure like servers and storage, we are so deeply rooted in providing I.T. infrastructure that we can also help organizations not just create the digital experiences on the products and services side, but also what I’m going to call the digital backbone — like an I.T. infrastructure that has the flexibility and the security to enable what the business needs. So we provide services on both sides: the digital backbone side as well as the products and services side.

What will help OST grow for another 25 years?

I think it’s important that, as we’re on this growth path, we’re not going to compare ourselves to other firms in our space. People ask, ‘Who are your competitors?’ And you could say everything from the big management consulting firms to the niche players. But for us, it isn’t about comparing ourselves to other firms because I believe we’re going to do it uniquely our way. That stems from who we are culturally as an organization and our core values being our North Star. It’s all about enabling and empowering our people.