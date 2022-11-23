Tech companies showcase region’s potential

As a bold strategy aims to elevate Grand Rapids’ status as a technology hub, several companies in the region already highlight the region’s potential.

In September, the economic development organization The Right Place Inc. shared a vision to grow the tech sector in the greater Grand Rapids region. The strategy calls for 20,000 new jobs in tech over the next decade, growing the sector to 10% of all regional employment and positioning Grand Rapids as the Midwest’s own Silicon Valley.

For Jennifer Wangler, who serves as vice president of technology at The Right Place and executive director of the Technology Council of West Michigan, West Michigan has a story to tell in terms of tech potential.

“We need to start talking about all the cool things that are happening in West Michigan — all the cool companies, the great leadership that we have here locally, and the power of collaboration that happens in West Michigan that really is unique to our ecosystem,” Wangler told the Business Journal in September.

Indeed, the region’s ecosystem includes a variety of unique projects — like space technology utilized by NASA that is designed and developed here in Grand Rapids.

DornerWorks, a local technology engineering services firm, has created a space-qualified type of Ethernet switch allowing astronauts to communicate with their team or send a message to their families from space. According to the company, it’s the first technology of its kind in the world.

“There’s specific data that this module needs to be able to sustain or be able to process and make sure it meets the requirements under all conditions,” said Danche Gjorgjievski, senior engineering group manager at DornerWorks. “Specifically for NASA, there’s obviously very detailed requirements that our design needs to meet — power, performance, size and then making sure that can function in a radiation-hardened environment.”

The design from DornerWorks is intended to be used for NASA’s Artemis II mission currently scheduled for May 2024. The mission will send crew members on NASA’s Orion spacecraft where the local firm’s technology will be installed.

While this technology has been designed for NASA initially, Gjorgjievski said it could be utilized in other applications in the future.

“There’s potential that we would be supporting the next generation as well,” Gjorgjievski said.

At the time of publication, NASA had celebrated the recent launch of the Artemis I moon rocket after previous attempts were rescheduled or unsuccessful.

Array of Engineers, a Grand Rapids-based provider of embedded software development, hardware design and other electrical engineering solutions, also is making strides in the space industry.

The company was founded in 2018 by Stacy and Howard Paul, who both have experience in aerospace engineering and have worked at NASA.

“We’re always passionate about trying to do those types of projects, especially now trying to do those types of projects in West Michigan,” Howard Paul said. “You don’t have to move to Houston, Texas, or Colorado or California. That work can be done right here, and it’s very much accepted now that you can do that type of work remotely and not be in those states where those projects are historically done in the past.”

Among its work in other industries, Array of Engineers has supported various NASA satellite, spacecraft, and planetary exploration programs. One project involves support for the Goddard Space Flight Center’s On-orbit Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing-1 (OSAM-1) satellite program, previously referred to as the Restore-L Mission.

The team at Array of Engineers used model-based systems engineering to develop a specific type of code for the high-power motor controller on OSAM-1’s robotic arm. The team also performed software profiling calculations through a combination of different testing, simulation and modeling methods.

According to the company, OSAM-1 is scheduled for launch in 2024 and will serve as a test demonstration satellite for on-orbit satellite maintenance and life extension. NASA will use OSAM-1 to conduct on-orbit satellite refueling operations for the first time in history.

For Stacy Paul, these kinds of off-site opportunities to contribute to NASA, especially in light of the remote work brought on by COVID-19 pandemic, are special.

“When I left Michigan, I never, ever thought I would be able to move back to the Midwest or Michigan specifically and work in aerospace … I never thought that would be possible,” she said. “The fact that we are able to do that now, even more so right after COVID, I think is such a gift.”

With these kinds of continuous and innovative developments happening in the region, some growing tech companies poised for expansion have chosen to stay and invest in the area.

Acrisure, the global fintech leader, relocated its headquarters from Caledonia to Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids last year to better position itself for continued growth.

“We talked about going to Chicago, we talked about going to southeast Michigan, and really, when we boiled it all down, the conclusion was that we can build one of the world’s largest companies and fifth largest in the world of insurance right here in Grand Rapids,” said Greg Williams, co-founder, CEO and president of Acrisure, during a recent Business Journal event.

Acrisure had about 400 local employees when the decision to move was announced in 2019. Now, the number has increased to 760, and the company has climbed to $4 billion in revenue.

For Williams, the company’s success in the region underscores the possibility of success in Grand Rapids.

“For anybody who’s saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got to be in a bigger city,’ hopefully we’re a little bit of an example,” Williams said.

Twisthink, the global digital consulting firm based in Holland, is another example. With clients such as Microsoft, Whirlpool, Stryker, Flexco and Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twisthink specializes in developing strategies and innovative solutions to create impact.

Currently, the company is in the process of relocating its headquarters to the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building in downtown Grand Rapids with an anticipated move-in for early 2023.

Managing partner Robert Niemiec said Twisthink views the new location as the best fit for the company’s tech capabilities and ability to form meaningful connections in the community.

“As a team of knowledge workers trained to address and solve complex problems, we chose Grand Rapids for two reasons: it brings us closer to more innovative thinkers across a diverse slate of industries, from health care to industrial manufacturing to mobility, and it allows us to tap into a deeper pool of specialized talent in the region,” Niemiec said at the time of the announcement.

According to Taryn Kutches, director of marketing and customer experience at Twisthink, the new headquarters will be more than just the company’s own office. The space’s design includes a café workspace that the company hopes to share with community members and partners.

“Our work café is set up to bring people in and to foster innovation and creativity, not just within our company and our customers, but in the broader Grand Rapids ecosystem,” Kutches said.

In addition to the move, Twisthink also recently announced a transition to a 100% employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), giving team members ownership interests based on wage and years of service with the company.

As part of the ESOP transition, Twisthink has established a board of directors with plans to expand the number of members over time. Current members include Niemiec, chief technology officer Kurt Dykema and Bruno Biasiotta, an experienced CEO across multiple industries and a longtime Twisthink advocate.

While the ESOP decision initially wasn’t as clear as the choice to settle in Grand Rapids, Kutches said Twisthink leadership felt the new model would be the best investment in the company’s future.

“They explored all options and really came back and landed on the ESOP model,” Kutches said. “They thought that was the best mechanism that would preserve the culture that we’ve built at Twisthink and set the company up for longevity and impact.”

Atomic Object, a custom software consultancy founded in Grand Rapids, continues to invest in its culture and longevity as well.

The company helps other companies innovate and grow by creating custom software and developing products for web, mobile, desktop and custom devices. Clients include Ford, Chrysler, Domino’s, Whirlpool and other businesses and brands spanning various industries.

Despite the pandemic-related uncertainty of recent years along with the demands of constantly evolving technology, Atomic Object has grown its slate of full-time software makers by nearly 30% along with revenue growth of more than 45%. The company also continues to utilize two different programs in its shift to a broadly employee-owned enterprise.

In addition, Atomic Object recently announced its expansion with a new office in Raleigh, North Carolina, building off the success in the Midwest with its Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Chicago locations.

But it’s West Michigan that Brittany Hunter, managing partner at Atomic Object in Grand Rapids, continues to see as a valuable opportunity based on the company’s own history.

“I think the thing that I’m proud of from the perspective of the West Michigan business ecosystem is we were founded here by a former Grand Valley State University professor who saw that the software industry back then was kind of in a shambles, and he wanted to build a team that could make it better,” Hunter said. “Today, it’s cool to see opportunities for people in West Michigan and opportunities for new graduates from places like Grand Valley, Michigan State University, Davenport University and Western Michigan University where they would have to leave town and go to the coasts to get a good job in tech before.”

In terms of the tech strategy for Grand Rapids, Hunter said she believes West Michigan has that kind of growth potential due to the helpful and collaborative nature of the business community.

“I think West Michigan is special because of the spirit of collaboration and cooperation that exists here, whether it’s businesses in the same domain or businesses in entirely different industries,” she said. “The willingness to help one another out and share information and kind of be in the trenches together is something that’s pretty special.”

For Hunter, it’s rewarding to contribute to an area with so much to offer — not only in terms of tech innovation and potential, but everything else that makes West Michigan an appealing place to live and work.

“I’m proud of the fact that we and a lot of other businesses in West Michigan are able to provide really interesting, really challenging, really compelling opportunities for folks to do good work right here without leaving behind all the cool things that West Michigan has to offer in terms of great lifestyle, access to the outdoors, a really awesome arts community and philanthropic community and those kinds of things,” she said. “It’s just a special culture.”

This story can be found in the Nov. 28 issue of the Grand Rapids Business Journal. To get more stories like this delivered to your mailbox, subscribe here.