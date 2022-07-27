Tech Defenders earns R2v3 certification

A Grand Rapids-based tech company recently achieved a sustainability certification.

Tech Defenders, a company focused on the repurposing and remarketing of mobile electronic devices, recently said it received the R2v3 designation for the IT asset disposition industry.

Sustainable Electronics Recycling International (SERI) established and monitors R2v3 certification.

The organization named Tech Defenders an R2v3-certified facility after an almost yearlong process with audits in areas of environmental, health and safety, downstream vendors, legal compliance, internal data security and sanitization, and quality management systems.

The certification means Tech Defenders demonstrated all electronic equipment is recycled following the highest standards for environmental protection, data privacy and destruction, facility security and worker safety.

“Obtaining this R2v3 certification is a big step toward maintaining our overall goal of making technology affordable and keeping it out of landfills,” said Garry VonMyhr, CEO and co-founder of Tech Defenders. “This certification strengthens our commitment to that goal as well as demonstrates to our clientele that we stick to the core principles our business was built on.”

The certification is issued by a cooperative of electronics recycling stakeholders, including SERI.

Along with the R2v3 certification, Tech Defenders also became recertified in ISO 14001 for environmental management systems, ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety, and ISO 9001, which focuses on quality testing, refurbishment, data sanitization and recycling processes for used electronic equipment.

These designations also include audits and continuous improvement of a company’s facility.

“Our team has done a fantastic job preparing for this,” VonMyhr said, “and I’m so proud of how quickly we’ve all adapted to the new regulations SERI has implemented.”