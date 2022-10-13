To Ukraine with love

A local software and app developer with close ties to Ukraine is working to provide support as the war with Russia continues to unfold.

Ada-based Menklab, founded by Justin Menkveld, is an app developer and startup accelerator. About 20 team members work in the greater Grand Rapids region while another 20 are based out of Menklab’s office in Ukraine.

When Menkveld started the company in 2013, the objective was to develop a smart garage door opener product — an idea he said he had ahead of the popular technology used today. After developing the hardware, creating apps, undergoing beta testing and securing patents, Menkveld said the process became too overwhelming and he didn’t have the funds to continue.

In 2018, Menkveld received a request to buy his patents for the smart garage door opener. He decided to sell the patents and use the money to turn the former business into a digital agency that builds software products.

Today, Menklab employs business consultants, designers, user-experience experts, software developers, marketing and SEO analysts and other team members who work to provide technical solutions and boost businesses and startups.

Menkveld had worked with international teams before and wanted to supplement the local workforce with a team overseas, and the office for Menklab employees in Ukraine opened in 2020.

“Ukraine is kind of an unfound gem,” Menkveld said. “From a process perspective, Ukrainians just have a work ethic that produces really high-quality work.”

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February and sparked war, Menkveld said it’s been gut-wrenching to witness his teammates — which he refers to as family — living in a war zone.

“We’re on a global call that we have once a week, and all of a sudden we start hearing sirens coming through five or 10 people’s speakers because they are all in the same general area,” he said. “One time I had a meeting with our vice president of technology there, who lives in Kyiv, and there was a fighter jet crashing onto the ground behind him on camera. And this is their new norm.”

The Menklab team started to look for ways to support their coworkers in Ukraine. Safety remains a top priority, and Menkveld said the company has helped some employees evacuate to other parts of Europe and to the U.S.

For those who have opted to stay, the team in West Michigan decided to launch a broader effort to help. Through the Saving Lives campaign, the company is striving to provide critical supplies and support to soldiers and volunteers on the ground in Ukraine.

“We’re uniquely qualified, being that we have people very close to the frontlines and already in communication directly with the frontlines,” Menkveld said.

Specifically, Menklab helps provide items such as medical kits, bandages, tourniquets, clothing, drones and other essential supplies. Items can be purchased through the Menklab website and are then shipped to the Ada office as the company handles the logistics of getting them to Ukraine.

To date, Menklab has been able to provide half a ton of medical kids with shipments going out to Ukraine every week. Menkveld said the company also has provided $80,000 worth of drones, which have been put to good use on the frontlines.

Through this process, Menklab also was introduced to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), a nonprofit organization that provides care and resources for those grieving the death of a military or veteran loved one. Menklab now funnels every monetary donation through TAPS, which goes to the sister organization TAPS Ukraine.

Menkveld said the donations have enabled the purchase of ambulances that can service six people at any given time, and one of those ambulances has been equipped with an NICU burn unit. Donations with TAPS also help support field hospitals.

Partnerships with other organizations have been valuable in aiding the effort. Thanks to a donation from Rockford-based footwear manufacturer Wolverine Worldwide, 24,000 winter socks soon will be en route to Ukraine via a private cargo aircraft from Samaritan’s Purse to keep soldiers’ feet warm as winter approaches.

According to Menkveld, the company hopes to continue driving awareness for these specific needs and provide an outlet for people who want to help.

“It’s interesting because when you talk to people at an individual level, they all say, ‘We’ve wanted to help, we’ve felt called to help, but we don’t know how to help,’” Menkveld said. “So, part of this is just getting the word out. And we keep seeing more and more engagement … people still want to help.”

Menkveld said the software company is looking for more partnerships with businesses, organizations, churches or anyone else who wants to get involved. The Menklab website includes information and a list of specific needs to help simplify the process.

Throughout this journey of working to save lives in Ukraine, Menkveld said he has been encouraged by the local support from the community here so far.

“People are very giving here in West Michigan, and it’s a wonderful place for philanthropy,” he said.

“We want to keep the donations flowing, whether it’s one med kit or 25 med kits or a drone or a $500,000 donation. We want to keep funneling that … we want to help.”

This story can be found in the Oct. 17 issue of the Grand Rapids Business Journal. To get more stories like this delivered to your mailbox, subscribe here.