Truck dealership enhances online customer experience

K&R Truck Sales and two of its West Michigan subsidiaries launched new websites to improve user experience.

The three new websites, which launched earlier this month, include K&R Truck sales, West Michigan International and West Michigan Mobile Mechanic.

The three new sites now include inventory, detailed product and service information, online parts ordering, a “build your truck” feature, a careers page and a news page.

Design work for the project was done by Jerry Van Galder of Buzz Nerd.

K&R Truck Sales is a family-owned business and the parent company of West Michigan International dealer groups and West Michigan Mobile.