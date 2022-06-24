Twisthink chooses Grand Rapids for new headquarters

A digital consulting firm will relocate its West Michigan headquarters.

Holland-based Twisthink on Thursday, June 23, disclosed plans to move into the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building (DMMIB) in Michigan State University Grand Rapids Innovation Park (GRIP), 109 Michigan St. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

Managing partner Robert Niemiec said the move is “a pivotal moment” for the company.

“As a team of knowledge workers trained to address and solve complex problems, we chose Grand Rapids for two reasons: it brings us closer to more innovative thinkers across a diverse slate of industries, from health care to industrial manufacturing to mobility, and it allows us to tap into a deeper pool of specialized talent in the region,” Niemiec said. “It is best suited for us as we bring greater tech capabilities to our new home city and create meaningful impact here, throughout the state and globally.”

Founded in 2001 in Holland, Twisthink guides and partners with companies to help them recognize innovation growth opportunities and embrace digital acceleration.

“We are excited to have Twisthink as tenants and collaborators in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building. As catalysts to the region, they will help drive innovation and the adoption of digital technology across all sectors, which better serves communities and expands access”, said Dr. Norman Beauchamp Jr., executive vice president of health sciences at Michigan State University. “The focus on helping their customers incorporate human-centered design and technology, such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things, will bring extraordinary value to companies incubated at the DMMIB, especially those focused on healtcare.”

As part of the move, the firm said it intends to create 37 new jobs and is committing $2.2 million in capital investments at the new space.

The relocation to GRIP is in collaboration with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), The Right Place, Rockford Construction and the city of Grand Rapids.

The Right Place worked with MEDC to ensure Twisthink continued its growth in the region rather than out-of-state locations. With the approval of a $300,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant, the MEDC is supporting the expansion through the Michigan Strategic Fund.

The move is expected to take place in early 2023.

Twisthink works with clients such as Stryker, Vermeer, Whirlpool, Flexco, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft.