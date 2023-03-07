Walker manufacturer harnesses AI solution for food supply inventory

As artificial intelligence keeps pushing businesses to innovate, a local food equipment company has found a new way to boost its operations.

Oliver Packaging & Equipment Company, a bakery equipment and meal packaging manufacturer in Walker, recently leveraged the AI platform Infor CloudSuite Industrial to optimize its inventory.

According to leadership, the integrated platform has helped the company revamp its inventory 30 times faster and better serve health care organizations, schools, grocery stores and senior meal programs.

“The pandemic created greater demand for packaged meals, combined with supply chain challenges,” said Mitch Summerfield, president of Oliver Packaging. “With Infor CloudSuite Industrial in place, we were able to meet these challenges and improve our business significantly across the board.”

Specifically, Oliver Packaging said the AI platform has shown $1.3 million in revenue variance in two months and contributed to 90% reduced employee workload in identifying customer order anomalies.

The platform also led to lower costs for the company by reducing the need to ship more expensive, alternative solutions or to expedite delivery when the right item is not in stock.

“We now have a system that has greatly improved our operations, and we’ve seen significant margin improvement simply because we’re able to better project what products we need,” Summerfield said. “This company is light-years from where it was four years ago.”

Oliver Packaging said it was able to implement the Infor CloudSuite Industrial platform in less than 30 days and continues to track progress with the integration.

AI advancements continue to catch on in West Michigan, and inventory solutions have benefited employers in the food industry.

In December, Byron Center-based SpartanNash announced a partnership with Afresh Technologies, an ordering and inventory solution powered by AI. The platform helps reduce food waste by ensuring appropriate inventory levels based on customers’ shopping habits.

“Leveraging the strength of artificial intelligence and digital workflow will provide our associates with insights to create solutions that benefit our corporate retail store guests,” said Bennet Morgan, chief merchandising officer for SpartanNash.

The partnership has so far enabled SpartanNash to pilot Afresh in 10 of its Family Fare grocery stores in the Grand Rapids area.