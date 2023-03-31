Wanted: Grand Rapids seeks talent and supportive ecosystem to transform into tech hub

The goal is to attract 2,000 workers from outside the region, reskill 6,000 people there and educate 12,000 to meet the demand for talent.
A task force — comprised of industry and academic leaders and convened by The Right Place — wants the tech sector to make up 10 percent of the region’s total labor force by 2032, which also means adding 20,000 tech jobs to the existing sector that currently employs about 33,500 people.
