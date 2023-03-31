Wanted: Grand Rapids seeks talent and supportive ecosystem to transform into tech hub

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan leaders and startup founders know that turning the region into the Midwest’s leading tech cluster might start with a marketing plan, but it can’t end there.

In September, The Right Place, West Michigan’s largest economic development agency, announced a 10-year plan to make greater Grand Rapids the Midwest’s leading tech cluster by increasing the skilled talent pool, attracting new residents and bolstering the business ecosystem.

The goal is to attract 2,000 workers from outside the region, reskill 6,000 people there and educate 12,000 to meet the demand for talent.

A task force — comprised of industry and academic leaders and convened by The Right Place — wants the tech sector to make up 10 percent of the region’s total labor force by 2032, which also means adding 20,000 tech jobs to the existing sector that currently employs about 33,500 people.

Read the full story at Crain’s Detroit Business.