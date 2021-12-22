X-Rite implements 2022 Pantone Color of the Year

Color science and technology company X-Rite and partner Pantone introduced the official spectral color value for its 2022 Color of the Year.

The companies on Thursday, Dec. 16, announced the official spectral color value of the 2022 Color of the Year, Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri, now is available for use in Pantone’s cloud-based digital color standard ecosystem, PantoneLIVE. The color can be used by brands to design textiles, paint and coatings, and plastics.

“Digital design helps us to stretch the limits of reality, opening the door to a dynamic virtual world where we can explore and create new color possibilities,” said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute. “Futuristic in feeling, Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri is a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet-red undertone that takes on distinct appearances through application to different materials, finishes and textures, from shimmery metallics, lustrous sheens and high-tech materials to handcrafted looks and natural fibers.”

By using Pantone’s platforms, Pantone Connect and PantoneLIVE, brand designers and their suppliers can easily access the color and the corresponding spectral data from product design through production.

Suppliers have immediate access to begin color formulation and quality control processes for increased production efficiency and savings. To streamline design workflow, Pantone Connect offers designers a holistic tool to create digital mood boards and palettes with the ability to collaborate with global teams, clients and partners throughout the design process.

Supply partners and manufacturers also can use PantoneLIVE Production and the Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors System to access all available colors and spectral data for producing plastic coatings and textiles, as well as the Pantone Matching System for plastics and coatings.

“Digital color standards directly integrate with formulation software, making it easy for plastic, textile, and paint and coating suppliers to identify the best recipes using their existing colorants or leftover materials for an efficient and sustainable way to produce accurate color,” said Richard Roth, vice president of innovation at X-Rite.

Brands and suppliers also can replicate color on virtual materials samples for paints, plastics, metals, fabrics and meshes using X-Rite color and appearance technology and desktop application, Pantora. Using the application with X-Rite Ci7000 Series, MA-T12 or MetaVue VS3200 spectrophotometers, companies can measure a physical sample and create a digital twin of the product so designers can render virtual product prototypes. The application also provides material supplies the ability to combine sample attributes to create large digital libraries in a range of colors and textures that can be shared with and used in a 3D workflow by designers.

“Pantora takes digital color to the next level by visualizing how it will look and interact on a 3D prototype, eliminating the need for physical prototypes. Brands, designers, manufacturers and suppliers can visualize Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri on any sample, regardless of size or location, in real-time and around the world. This allows companies to innovate and accelerate the design-to-manufacturing process,” Roth said.

More information regarding the creation of virtual materials using Pantora is available on the company’s website.