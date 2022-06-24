X-Rite launches new color measurement device

A color science and technology company recently launched a new product.

Kentwood-based X-Rite last week introduced the eXact 2, a next-generation device for color measurement bringing ink, print and packaging workflow together.

“We have redesigned the award-winning eXact to be more than a measurement tool,” said Chris Brooks, president of X-Rite. “The eXact 2 is a complete solution that sits at the center of an integrated color workflow. It is the most versatile, powerful, connected and easy-to-use tool in a printer’s color toolbox.”

The new handheld spectrophotometer uses the company’s Mantis video targeting technology to gain precise color measurements — the first device of its kind with the capability, according to the company.

“With Mantis video targeting, operators have the confidence they are measuring the right spot every time,” said Ray Cheydleur, printing and imaging product portfolio manager at X-Rite. “What you see on the screen is what is measured. This eliminates any uncertainty and re-measuring.”

The device also features a new cloud-based dashboard, adjustable tilt touch screen and zoom capabilities.

Three different eXact 2 models are available. With the eXact 2, operators can capture color measurements on paper, corrugated cardboard and carton board substrates. The eXact 2 Xp captures film, plastic and other unique substrates. The eXact 2 Plus offers advanced paper and flexible film control with the ability to measure qualities such as opacity and absolute and relative color strength.