Cardinal breaks ground on Zeeland terminal

A transportation company is opening a new terminal in Zeeland.

Cardinal Buses, a division of GO Riteway Transportation Group, recently broke ground on its new location at 3306 Centennial St. in Zeeland.

The new terminal, which will be housed on a 4-acre property, is being built by Wisconsin-based MSI General Corporation and will allow Cardinal to serve more of the West Michigan market.

Cardinal also operates a charter bus facility at 11358 James St. in Holland.

“We have been very pleased with the opportunities in this market, and with this undertaking, we are making a long-term commitment to our employees and the community of the greater Grand Rapids Area,” said RJ Blast, co-owner and vice chair of GO Riteway Transportation Group.

Cardinal Buses is a passenger transportation company based in Indiana and Michigan. The group provides transportation services for universities and K-12 schools, corporate customers, and tour groups traveling locally and across the country.

The company said the Zeeland terminal is expected to open this fall.

GO Riteway, a family-owned and -operated business, acquired Cardinal in 2019.