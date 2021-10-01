Fifth Wheel Freight outfits 400 students with school supplies

A local company partnered with a Kentwood elementary school to provide 400 students with school supplies.

Fifth Wheel Freight (FWF) said it partnered with Endeavor Elementary School in Kentwood to provide 400 students in 18 classrooms with school supplies during COVID-19. The goal was to support students, teachers and staff during a difficult time.

In Michigan, teachers spend an average of $628 of their own money on classroom supplies, the second highest in the country, FWF said. COVID-19 adds to the challenge, and FWF wanted to step in and help.

“The supplies you gave were such an amazing help and a wonderful surprise for all of our teachers,” said an Endeavor Elementary School staff member.

While FWF employees were picking up supplies, several shoppers noticed the carts full of school supplies and decided they would add donations to the cause, too. The extra funds allowed FWF to purchase seven more cases of notebooks.

FWF is a third-party logistics and transportation provider (3PL) that provides full-service logistics solutions to its clients. Opportunities for team members to engage with local community initiatives are part of FWF’s values, the company sad.

“Our team truly values our outreach programs and enjoys helping those in our community,” said Ryan Hornack, director of marketing at FWF. “Our initiative to provide school supplies to Endeavor Elementary is new for FWF in 2021 and a program that we will continue in the years ahead.”