FWF creates and fills CMO position

A third-party logistics and transportation provider named its first chief marketing officer.

Kentwood-based Fifth Wheel Freight (FWF) last week named Ryan Hornack to the position of CMO, in which he will oversee the development and execution of marketing strategies to ensure a trajectory of continued growth for the organization.

“I am humbled by this opportunity,” Hornack said. “Great marketing starts and ends with incredible collaboration and teamwork. This structure positions our team to achieve our goals and challenges us to be better every day.”

Hornack first joined the FWF team as an entry-level logistics consultant in 2017, providing him firsthand insight into the industry and the importance of marketing in a competitive space. After completing his first year with the company, Hornack started FWF’s marketing department, a position he would hold from June 2018 through August 2019, and launched all marketing initiatives from the ground level, including a full company rebrand in 2019. As the department grew in full-time team members with his oversight, Hornack was appointed to the company’s newly created CMO position.

Over the past four years, he established a communications strategy, initiated strategic partnerships and became instrumental in driving the development of FWF’s visibility and reputation.

“The evolution of marketing and communications at FWF is a product of our great team,” Hornack said. “Our dedication to the success of each team member has initiated innovation and creativity. Marketing in the logistics space is very competitive, and our team continues to generate opportunities for visibility and engagement.”

Prior to joining FWF, Hornack began his career in communications in 2013 where he worked for two college athletic departments over a three-year period. He later was inside sales specialist for Louis Padnos Iron & Metal Co. from 2016-17.

“Ryan’s marketing leadership will propel us forward and solidify our position as a top company in West Michigan,” said Reese Van Heck, CEO of FWF. “The initiatives he is implementing are vital to our success and growth as an organization.”