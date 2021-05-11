Indian Trails launches bus tracker app

The Indian Trails Bus Tracker is now available for free download on Apple and Android smartphones.

Developed by Saucon Technologies, the app enables passengers to track the progress of their daily, scheduled buses along the routes to each bus stop in real time. It updates GPS tracking data every 30 seconds, so users can actually see the buses moving on a map in real time.

“Knowing exactly where your bus is can take some stress out of travel, plus gives you the confidence to stay sheltered from the weather until the bus is nearly at your stop,” said Chad Cushman, president of Indian Trails. “Our free bus tracker app puts that power of knowing in the palm of your hand. It can also be helpful for friends and family members who are waiting at our bus stops to give passengers a ride home.”

On the first screen of the app, choose “Public Client List,” then hit “Select” to open the main screen. Tap “Departure” to find and select a boarding point from a scrolling list. Tap “Destination” and select it from the scrolling list.

Tap “Time” to choose a scheduled departure time. Near the bottom of the screen, select “Trip Status” to see the estimated time of arrival (usually accurate to within five minutes).

At the bottom of the screen, select “Tap to show map” to see the exact position of the selected bus traveling on the road in real time. Zoom in on the bus to see it moving along the route.

To return to the main screen, click the Indian Trails logo in the upper left corner. Tap “Website Link” to visit Indian Trails on the web and find out more about the company’s services.

Only Indian Trails’ origins and destinations are available in the bus tracking app.

Tapping the “i” (info) button next to a departure or destination will bring up information about the location. Tapping “Get Directions” will open Apple or Google Maps and provide travel directions as well as GPS coordinates.

If users select a time when their bus is not yet in service or has completed its run, Trip Status will report “At the present time, we are unable to forecast information for this trip.” Likewise, a bus will not show on the map unless it is in service.

Passengers who repeatedly take the same trip can use “Save Trip” to store the details and recall them in the future.