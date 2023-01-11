Kamps Inc. grows with 15th acquisition

Already one of the nation’s largest pallet companies, Grand Rapids-based Kamps Inc. is expanding with a major acquisition.

Kamps said Tuesday, Jan. 10, it acquired John Rock Inc. in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. John Rock has complete value chain management of the pallet manufacturing process, including lumber milling, logistics and new and recycled pallet manufacturing.

“The depth and breadth of our comprehensive product and service line has been significantly elevated to new heights with the addition of the Rock,” Kamps President Mitchell Kamps said. “The Rock’s ability to source new lumber is second to none and will aid in supporting our existing facilities.”

Founded in 1973, John Rock has a 300,000-square-foot facility in Coatesville that manufactures more than 500,000 new pallets a month. Its fleet of 200 trailers supplies customers in nine states on the Atlantic Coast.

Kamps’ nationwide pallet network includes more than 60 company-owned locations, 4,000 employees and 8,000 trailers.

The pallet industry is nothing to sneeze at in the U.S., as 80-90% of trade is transported on pallets, according to Greystone Logistics.

Kamps expects to retain all 300 John Rock employees, including President Bill MacCauley.

“The Kamps organization offers significant opportunities for our customers, suppliers and employees,” MacCauley said.

The John Rock acquisition is Kamps’ 15th since 2019, which is when the private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co. took over majority ownership.

“This is a transformative opportunity for both organizations and creates a true leader in the industry offering a differentiated and comprehensive suite of pallet solutions to their combined customer base,” said Freeman Spogli President and COO Jon Ralph.