Lime celebrates new micromobility chapter in Grand Rapids

The green e-scooters around Grand Rapids are here to stay.

Lime, an e-scooter and e-bike sharing company with fleets in Grand Rapids, recently said the city selected the company to move forward as the only provider of shared electric vehicles for the city.

Since June 2021, Lime has provided micromobility transportation options through the city’s bike and scooter share pilot program. The pilot launched in September 2020 with shared e-scooters operated by Spin, a subsidiary of Ford Motor Company.

Now, Lime is set to take over following the city’s recent review of both company’s proposals.

As part of this new chapter, Lime hosted a First Ride Academy workshop on Monday, Aug. 22, at Rosa Parks Circle to educate the community on how to ride safely and appropriately.

First Ride Academy workshops include information about Lime, safe riding practices and local laws pertaining to e-scooter and e-bike use. After this, riders test their skills on a training course before heading out for a group ride.

As part of the event, Lime also encouraged participants to take advantage of the equity zone pricing initiative.

The initiative, which began in May, provides automatic 30% discounts to riders in Grand Rapids Neighborhoods of Focus without requiring documentation to demonstrate need. The neighborhoods include Roosevelt Park, John Ball Park and Garfield Park.

Equity zone pricing is in effect on top of the Lime Access program, which provides discounted rides to anyone who receives federal, state or city subsidies.

“Lime has always put equity at the heart of our program in Grand Rapids, because we at Lime believe everyone should have access to safe, affordable and sustainable transportation, regardless of income or ZIP code,” LeAaron Foley, government relations director at Lime, said in May.

Other shared e-scooters and e-bikes within the city will be phased out in the coming months.