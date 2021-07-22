Logistics company appoints new CEO

Fifth Wheel Freight founder and chairman Brian Bennett announced Reese Van Heck as the company’s new CEO.

Van Heck, formally the company’s president, is a Holland native and Michigan State University alumnus. He started with Fifth Wheel Freight (FWF) as an entry-level logistics consultant in 2015 before accelerating up the ranks.

“I am excited to embrace the chance to lead our elite crew and continue to accelerate FWF’s growth,” Van Heck said. “With the recent hire of our director of carrier relations, we will have the ability to deepen our carrier relationships to push FWF into a new era. The partnership focus we are applying will create a multitude of vendor-focused career opportunities for West Michigan. The result will be more dedicated growth, allowing our team to leverage these partnerships for a deeper cultural, customer and community experience.”

FWF surpassed 100 full-time employees in 2021 with 80% year-over-year projected revenue growth.

“Our growth has been the result of the hard work and dedication of our great customers, carriers and team members,” Van Heck said. “This positions FWF to become a top 100 company in the logistics and transportation industry, a segment of the economy with more than 17,000 competitors.

“This opportunity is because of my great support system and incredible colleagues. I am excited to build on the foundation laid by Brian, and I cannot thank my team enough for giving me this opportunity for personal and professional development.”