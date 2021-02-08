Logistics company opens brokerage division

Supply Chain Solutions introduced a brokerage division to its portfolio of logistics services.

The Grand Rapids-based logistics company also hired Brad Brigham to lead the new service. Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) said the addition of Brigham to the team fortifies the company’s position as a full-spectrum transportation management and warehouse solutions provider.

“SCS is enthusiastic about adding a transportation brokerage component to our expanded solutions,” SCS President Jim Ward said. “This provides opportunities on many levels for growth, synergistic efficiencies, transfer of best practices and systems across all of our operating segments.”

Brigham looks forward to building and leading the new brokerage division for SCS and expanding its nationwide reach. He brings experience in brokerage operations and carrier management having previously worked for companies like Nippon Express U.S.A. He credited working at the large international freight carrier as a benchmark in his career development.

In addition to its Grand Rapids operations, Supply Chain Solutions operates shipping offices in Chicago, Miami and Long Beach, as well as an upcoming East Coast operation. The company will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year.