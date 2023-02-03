Michigan trucking business falls back to Earth — for some harder than others

John Elliott, CEO of Load One Transportation and Logistics in Taylor, said his company has been able to survive on the spot freight market this year despite high costs and pricing volatility. Load One via Facebook

The early pandemic, conventional wisdom goes, was good to trucking. Retailers closed, stimulus checks arrived, and consumers bought goods that needed to be moved, rendering freight contracts seemingly pandemic-proof.

In reality, it was more complicated — and those same conditions are having an impact years later.

The transportation industry is on shaky ground, as depressed freight rates and volume meet rising costs brought on by inflation, labor shortages, stubborn supply chains and more expensive insurance. Trucking, which carries about 70 percent of freight tonnage in the U.S., bears the brunt of those headwinds.

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.

