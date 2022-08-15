Nonprofit rebrands, opens second location

A local nonprofit providing mobility equipment to those in need has rebranded and expanded with a new office.

Alternatives in Motion last week said it completed a rebranding project and is now Renew Mobility. The organization also is expanding with a new office at 1148 W. Western Ave., Unit 1204, in Muskegon, in addition to its Grand Rapids office, 2215 29th St. SE, Suite A6.

Coleen Davis, executive director at Renew Mobility, said the organization is excited to unveil the new brand and new location.

“For over 29 years, we have served the West Michigan community by providing mobility equipment to those in need. Given the growing number of people who require equipment — and also our intentional efforts to expand our reach — rolling out both the new location and the rebrand together made perfect sense,” Davis said.

According to Davis, the new name and new logo, which invokes imagery of flowers and growth, are intentional.

“Our new name, Renew Mobility, reflects the renewal of both the equipment and our clients,” Davis said. “Much like equipment leaving the organization and going off to its new home, a flower seed will travel similarly and start a ‘renewed’ life. The right piece of mobility equipment can have a similar effect on the life of its recipients.”

Davis also said the new brand reinforces the organization’s commitment to recycling and ensuring mobility equipment has a long life after it has been outgrown.

To celebrate the expansion and rebranding, Renew Mobility will host a public open house from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at its new Muskegon location.

People who attend can view available equipment, start the process of acquiring equipment or donate any used equipment.