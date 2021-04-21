Owners sell Kent Moving & Storage Co.

A moving and storage company based on the state’s east side acquired a similar company in Kentwood.

Rose Moving & Storage Co., an Allied Van Lines agent based in Belleville, said last month that it acquired Kent Moving & Storage, based at 4195 E. Paris Ave. SE in Kentwood.

Founded in 1963, Rose Moving & Storage is a certified woman-owned business that has twice been recognized as Allied Van Lines’ Agent of the Year.

Kent Moving’s warehouse will temporarily serve as Rose Moving’s Grand Rapids-area terminal.

“We are excited to enter the West Michigan market to better serve our current clients there and for the opportunity to expand our business in a rapidly growing area,” said Barbara Hoffman, president of Rose Moving. “We are looking forward to building relationships with the many businesses and corporations located on the west side of the state, and we’re ready to provide great moving experiences for individuals relocating to, from and within West Michigan.”

The acquisition of Kent allows Rose Moving to provide household goods moving to the rapidly growing West Michigan market. By acquiring Kent, Rose Moving is expected to increase the size of its hauling fleet, as well as better serve its corporate and household customers on the west side of Michigan.

Rose Moving said it is looking to hire Grand Rapids-area movers and interested applicants can apply here.