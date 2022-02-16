Professional Courier Services names new president

A local delivery services provider named its new president.

Grand Rapids-based Professional Courier Services (PCS) recently appointed Douglas Kessler as president. He will be responsible for executive leadership, operational growth, and sales and marketing initiatives.

In his former position as vice president of operations for Grand Rapids real estate holdings company Blu Holdings, Kessler led his team through a variety of growth and operational initiatives. Kessler also has managed boutique Marriott and Hilton hotel properties throughout West Michigan and has pursued various entrepreneurial and small business ventures, including the launch of a marketing firm in Northern Indiana.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in hospitality and tourism management from Grand Valley State University.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the PCS family,” Kessler said. “Professional Courier Services (carries) a rich, 40-year legacy in West Michigan and is highly respected in the business community as the first choice for professional last-mile, white-glove delivery and courier services. Our core values of honesty, reliability, attention to detail, happy to serve and innovation are all values that I embody personally, so the decision to join PCS came naturally to me. I am thrilled to be here and look forward to making a difference in the business community and empowering our team to reach new heights.”

The new president takes his position following Steve Barnes’ purchase of the business in May 2021. Barnes, who also is president and CEO of GR Venture Capital, succeeds Cathy Smith, who owned the business for more than 40 years. After nearly eight months of operation under his ownership, Barnes and the PCS team identified growth opportunities for the business, including the last-mile delivery market, which he said has seen higher demand in the past two years.

“I immediately knew it was a great fit for Doug and our team to come together to build something special. He was energetic, passionate and had similar values that we share at PCS,” Barnes said. “I wanted to start investing in businesses to give other entrepreneurs opportunities to create and build long-lasting businesses, and Doug fit the mold exactly. The team at (PCS) is lucky to have him, and we are excited to continue to expand the customers it works with while maintaining the high level of service we have come to be known for.”

PCS serves 68 Michigan counties and has delivered more than 1.5 million packages in its 40-year history. Courier services include expedited freight, medical, legal and court services, lab and specimen, pharmaceutical, banking, real estate, business-to-business custom solutions, warehousing, and cross-dock and white-glove delivery.

More information is online.