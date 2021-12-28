SpartanNash donates $200,000 in supplies for tornado relief

In response to the tornadoes in Kentucky earlier this month, SpartanNash mobilized three of its distribution centers and one retail store to donate five truckloads of critical supplies to affected communities.

Last week, associates at SpartanNash distribution centers gathered products and transported more than $200,000 worth of supplies to Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green, Kentucky. Donated supplies included three truckloads of bottled water and two filled with diapers, baby wipes, bath tissues, hand sanitizer, trash bags, shelf-stable food and personal care items.

“Catastrophic natural disasters wreak havoc on local communities, and for some smaller towns, the destruction can interrupt the supply chain and prevent critical food, water and health care supplies from reaching the people who need it most,” said Tony Sarsam, president and CEO of SpartanNash. “As a people-first organization with an extensive supply chain network, we are uniquely equipped to help donate and transport these necessities.”

SpartanNash retailer VG’s Grocery in Clio also partnered with Five 1 Athletics and Disaster Relief At Work (DRAW) to donate thousands of dollars in critical items, including personal hygiene products, canned foods and baby supplies, to those who suffered the effects of the storms in Mayfield.

Major Bobby Jackson, general secretary of the Salvation Army, leads support efforts for Kentucky and Tennessee and offered his gratitude on behalf of affected communities.

“The Salvation Army is grateful for this generous gift from SpartanNash. (Its) support is a lifeline of hope for people whose lives were tragically impacted by the Western Kentucky tornadoes,” Jackson said.

The historic series of severe storms produced 40 out-of-season tornadoes across multiple states, killing 100 people and displacing thousands. Sarsam said delivering the ingredients for a better life is SpartanNash’s mission, and when neighboring communities are in need, they know they need to act quickly.

“We aim to provide hunger relief and hope to those impacted as well as the heroic first responders on scene,” Sarsam said.