The Rapid announces paper ticket changes

The Rapid announced it will no longer accept paper 10-ride tickets after Feb. 28.

The greater Grand Rapids public transportation provider has been phasing out the sale of paper tickets since late 2018, due to the complete transition to the Wave card, The Rapid’s electronic fare system. The Rapid will continue to accept cash as a valid form of fare payment.

“We’re excited to continue our Wave card transition to make riding The Rapid as simple as possible,” said Bill Kirk, spokesperson at The Rapid. “We encourage all riders and stakeholders to provide us with their feedback and questions to help ensure that we get this change right.”

Beginning Monday through March 5, customers will be able to exchange unused 10-ride tickets at the information center inside Rapid Central Station during open hours, 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Customers will receive either the value of the 10-ride ticket on their existing Wave cards, or they will be provided with a Wave card with the equivalent value, minus the $3 new card fee.

Unused adult 10-ride cards will be exchanged for $13.50 worth of Wave card value, and unused student or reduced fare 10-ride tickets will be exchanged for $10.50 (student) or $8.50 (reduced) worth of Wave card value.

Students and reduced fare riders must bring identification for proof of eligibility. Customers may only exchange up to 10 10-ride paper tickets per day during the exchange period.

Partner agencies with an existing stock of 10-ride paper tickets can exchange their stock for equivalent Wave card value at The Rapid’s administration building on Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 9 through March 31.

For details and to address any questions or concerns, partners can contact The Rapid at partners@ridetherapid.org.

For additional information about the Wave card, including over 50 retail locations with Wave cards available for purchase, visit wave.ridetherapid.org.