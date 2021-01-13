The Rapid announces service changes in Byron Township

The Rapid announced schedule changes to the portion of Route 1 – Division operating in Byron Township.

Beginning Monday, the following changes to Route 1 – Division service will be implemented:

Route 1 will serve the existing Byron Township loop — Division Avenue south of 60th Street, 68th Street from Division to Clyde Park Avenue, and Clyde Park north to the 54th Street Meijer — every 60 minutes from approximately 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Before the reduction of Byron Township’s contract, service was provided every 30 minutes.

The portion of Route 1 serving Byron Township during the schedule outlined above will be designated as Route 1B (Byron).

GO!Bus paratransit service will maintain its normal schedule in Byron Township Monday through Friday and will be available from approximately 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays.

These service changes are the result of a reduced annual contract with Byron Township. The decision to reduce the level of contracted service provided within the township by The Rapid was made by the Byron Township board of trustees on Dec. 28.

In addition to the schedule change on the Byron Township portion of Route 1 – Division, service will be added to Metro Health Village via 54th Street and Gezon Parkway. This service will be designated Route 1M (Metro) and will operate every 60 minutes from approximately 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and every 30 minutes on weekday and Saturdays evenings from 6-10:15 p.m., as well as all day on Sunday from approximately 6:30 a.m.-7:15 p.m.

Schedule details can be found at ridetherapid.org.